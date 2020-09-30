Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of building a new state of the art high school, which is badly needed. As a nurse educator from Northwest Pennsylvania now living with my family in Newport, I am well aware of this issue and its importance to the larger community. I worked at a university where at first my department was in an old, decrepit building. It was difficult to teach when the technology would not work or did we have enough seats. The state built our department a new building with all of the technology and learning labs required. It was a real treat to teach in that building and the new environment enhanced learning for the students. I firmly believe that my grandchildren deserve the best education possible, as do all the children in Newport. The new building will certainly make that possibility a reality.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Alice Conway PhD RN, FNP-BC retired

Newport