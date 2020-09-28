Lauren Carson is up for reelection representing Newport in RI House District 75.

She has been a favorite of mine since 2014, her first year in the Rhode Island Assembly. From the beginning Lauren “Put Newport First.” With the help of colleagues, she moved our city from its sleepy isolation in the south of the State into a position of power. With the experience of Covid-19 Lauren’s next term will be about the future of our city. She is unafraid.

Her action in the Assembly will be based on what Lauren knows and hears. She asks questions and opinions of her constituents. She listens. Her favorite question? “What do you want me to do?” Moving into her sixth year, Lauren will continue her work to prepare for the impact on Newport of our growing, aging population. I’m part of that situation. But she also believes young people should be encouraged to demand action from their Representatives regarding issues such as environment, small business, tourism, government transparency and the welfare of our city. Lauren is responsive, available, honest and transparent. You can be a part of conversations and decision-making. She has my vote. I hope you will join me. Vote for Lauren Carson.

These are my personal views. ALN is unbiased and does not support candidates.

Isabel Griffith

Treasurer, Friends of Lauren Carson