Four years ago, I was introduced to Jamie Bova. “She wants to be elected to the City Council; you should meet her.” Jamie impressed me, as she was different from any people on the Council. I watched her first term and saw her occasionally “squashed” by some of her colleagues. Her second term has been thrilling. She has brought major changes to the Council. She bears the brunt of criticism from people who don’t like the changes. Nevertheless, she gets better and better as Chair (Mayor) of the City Council. Jamie does not take criticism personally. She is tough. She is able to solve problems because of her background and experience as an engineer. She has made transparency and debates a priority for Council meetings. Meeting times have lengthened dramatically under her leadership and Council discussion and decisions take place on the floor, in front of the public. I am delighted with these changes.

Jamie sends out a weekly newsletter about council meetings and important issues – a pleasure to read. Her leadership during Covid-19 is reassuring. In my opinion, Jamie is the best thing that has happened to the Council in the last ten years. I hope you will join me in voting for her election.

These are my personal views. ALN is unbiased and does not support candidates.

Isabel Griffith, Newport