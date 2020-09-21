Every age group in Newport has its dedicated volunteers that help make our city a place of pride for residents and tourists. And every age resident deserves improvements in our community. The City Council needs members willing to work as a team. Our schools need to be a safe and stimulating place to learn, our transportation system coverage needs to be expanded, our environment needs to keep pace with sea rise, climate change and the economy. When we raise families here, we want them to be able to stay here.

Newport’s senior population is the largest in the State and RI’s senior population is the largest in the nation. Seniors have been the volunteers in our school system, members of city boards and commissions, helpers in non-profit organizations and workers at the polls. Seniors provided for the community during their most productive years and many continue to do so.

We’re ready for change on the City Council and we are the ones who can make it happen. Paul Marshall needs your vote in order to bring his time, talents and ideas to a new Council that will work as a team and grow Newport now and into the future.

Socrates said, “The secret of change is to focus all your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” It’s time for someone new in Ward 3. Paul Marshall is ready to work in new ways to make Newport a place for all to have a better quality of life. Make your vote count for change.

Penny Fitch

Newport