My wife, Marie and l confidently recommend Paul Marshall for the position of 3rd Ward City Council. Through friends and respected community members, we were connected with Mr. Marshall this summer and were thrilled by his enthusiasm, commitment and knowledge of the City. As a resident of The Point, former CEO of Nasdaq Technology Company and a passionate advocate for civil rights, I know Paul Marshall is committed and ready to work hard for this community. His professional work, educational background and volunteer work on the Planning Board have provided Paul with the necessary resources we need to help represent our community to his fullest. It is devoted civic servants like Mr. Marshall that Newport needs.

Paul’s well-known responsiveness and his commitment to his community will promote an atmosphere of openness and collaboration. Join me in supporting Paul Marshall for 3rd Ward City Council and please vote for him on November 3.

Bill & Marie Samuels

The Point