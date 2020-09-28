My wife, Marie and l confidently recommend Paul Marshall for the position of 3rd Ward City Council. Through friends and respected community members, we were connected with Mr. Marshall this summer and were thrilled by his enthusiasm, commitment and knowledge of the City. As a resident of The Point, former CEO of Nasdaq Technology Company and a passionate advocate for civil rights, I know Paul Marshall is committed and ready to work hard for this community. His professional work, educational background and volunteer work on the Planning Board have provided Paul with the necessary resources we need to help represent our community to his fullest. It is devoted civic servants like Mr. Marshall that Newport needs.
Paul’s well-known responsiveness and his commitment to his community will promote an atmosphere of openness and collaboration. Join me in supporting Paul Marshall for 3rd Ward City Council and please vote for him on November 3.
Bill & Marie Samuels
The Point
September Supporter Drive.
You can have an impact. Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
What’s Up Newp’s September supporter drive is underway. By the end of September, our goal is to see 250 of our loyal readers become What’s Up Newp supporters to help power our daily reporting on COVID-19, the 2020 Election, school reopenings, people & profiles, the social justice movement, arts & culture, and important journalism that is brewing in our newsroom.
When you invest in What’s Up Newp, you invest in your community. Since 2012, What’s Up Newp has been free to read, and we will always be, but we need your support to do what we do.
Will you support What’s Up Newp today?