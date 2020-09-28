My wife, Charlotte, and I made Newport our home base a couple years ago and we recently welcomed our son, Forrest, into the world. My son is about 17-months-old now and, like many new parents, I am both extremely excited and absolutely terrified. Regardless of how finicky your children may be, you only wish to provide the best for them. Announcing my candidacy as Third Ward Councilor isn’t just for our current community, but for all the Forrest’s out there who will grow up in Newport and call this wonderful community – home.

When I graduated from Rogers High School in 2007, I left Newport for a good few years to pursue higher education and adventure other terrain. I studied in upstate New York, worked in marketing and public relations in New York City, and lived and worked in Salt Lake City, Utah where my love for the outdoors and the environment grew even more. Soon enough I became homesick and Newport had me yearning to be back by the ocean, closer to family and friends, and wanting to give back to my local community.

While pursuing my master’s degree full-time, I started my own sustainability consulting services and worked as a bartender in Newport. To be a better public servant for our community, I knew I needed to study public policy. I also knew I needed to juggle multiple responsibilities and make sure I was setting a good foundation for my soon-to-arrive son. I was determined to make this work and then, in April and May of 2019, I first became a father and then graduated with my Master of Public Affairs from Brown University.

As a native Newporter, I couldn’t be more proud to serve the City as a Planning Board member where I continue to advocate for our community and helped begin a process to set long-term, equitable goals in Newport. If elected, I hope to ensure that our City continues to grow in an inclusive and sustainable way for all residents. Newport will always be home to many of us, whether we spent our childhoods here or decided to live out our lives here later on. One day, I hope Forrest grows up knowing that Newport will always be home, too, no matter where life takes him.

Paul E. Marshall

Newport 3rd Ward City Council Candidate