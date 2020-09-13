Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Sadly, Covid-19 has impacted Daffodillion’s ability to fundraise this year. As a result, we will be unable to hold our free bulb give-away this October.

However, to add to the over one million daffodils that bloom each spring and to continue our reputation as the self-proclaimed “Daffy Capital of New England,” Daffodillion was able to negotiate great prices for our high quality, bright yellow Dutch Master daffodil bulbs, imported from Holland.

Our bulbs can be delivered directly to your Newport County home, school, church or business at prices substantially below retail – and with free shipping.

Please email John at Daffodillion@cox.net by October 1 for discount prices and ordering details – and let’s all stay healthy – and daffy!

John Hirschboeck

Daffodillion Project Director