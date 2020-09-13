Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

I would like to thank the voters of Middletown and Portsmouth for their patience with our signs, door knocks, emails and dog alerts ;-). The majority of primary voters have spoken and we honor their choice.

In just 10 short weeks of campaigning, our team has gained incredible ground. Additionally, a considerable amount has been learned about the needs of the community, which need to be addressed, and we have shared these with the residents of District 72. The needs of the disabled must be brought front and center. We hope these collective needs will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session.

As an FYI, our signs are being stored …

Thank you for the honor to support me in my run for office and of seeing the diversity of District 72.

Chris Semonelli