Performing as a septet with Wynton Marsalis, musicians of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, America’s most renowned big band, present a concert of newly composed works and arrangements by Marsalis around the theme of freedom and democracy at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod.

Marsalis takes the stage at one of New England’s biggest entertainment complexes, Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 10 at 10:00am at yarmouthdrivein.com. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet includes Wynton Marsalis (trumpet), Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone), Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Elliot Mason (trombone), Dan Nimmer (piano), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Obed Calvaire (drums).

Wynton Marsalis is an internationally acclaimed musician,composer and bandleader, an educator and a leading advocate of American culture. He has created and performed an expansive range of music from quartets to big bands, chamber music ensembles to symphony orchestras and tap dance to ballet, expanding the vocabulary for jazz and classical music with a vital body of work that places him among the world’s finest musicians and composers.

Always swinging, Marsalis blows his trumpet with a clear tone, a depth of emotion and a unique, virtuosic style derived from an encyclopedic range of trumpet techniques. When you hear Marsalis play, you’re hearing life being played out through music. Marsalis’ core beliefs and foundation for living are based on the principals of jazz. He promotes individual creativity (improvisation), collective cooperation (swing), gratitude and good manners (sophistication), and faces adversity with persistent optimism (the blues). With his evolved humanity and through his selfless work, Marsalis has elevated the quality of human engagement for individuals, social networks and cultural institutions throughout the world.



Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston’s own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis, Thursday, October 8 7:30 PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod are on sale Thursday, September 10 at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $135 to $225 depending on where the guest wants to park. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $25 per person. All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest newsabout upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.