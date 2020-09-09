💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Jamestown, RI – Hogan Associates today announced the September 9, 2020 sale of “Channel Bells,” a marquee estate, at 27 Newport Street in Jamestown, RI for $3,078,500.

Caroline Richards of Hogan Associates represented the Buyers and Judy Chace and Erin Marsh of Mott and Chace Sotheby’s International Real Estate represented the sellers, according to Hogan Associates.

Neither the sellers or buyers were identified by Hogan Associates.

Perched on the second highest point in Jamestown, Channel Bells is a 4,750 square foot Victorian Cottage nestled in the desirable “Dumplings” neighborhood. Originally built in 1887 and named after the channel markers tolling in the nearby sea, this property has undergone several iterations and weathered many storms, standing up to the test of time. With incredible vistas of the Newport and Mount Hope bridges to the north and Castle Hill and the Atlantic Ocean to the south, there is no shortage of maritime activity to soak in.

“My clients were immediately taken with the wrap-around views, the interior character and magical feeling you get when you walk up the drive of 27 Newport,” said buyer’s agent Caroline Richards in a statement. “I am so thrilled for my clients who genuinely appreciate the history and charm of this special home; they will be the perfect stewards of Channel Bells.”