The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) has focussed on expanding public art offerings that can be viewed during this time of social distancing. “We’ve loved bringing new public art to the community this year,” said JAC Executive Director Maureen Coleman, “I think we’re all appreciating opportunities for art in our daily lives right now.”



Art of Protest Exhibition on view thru September 7th. The JAC turned their building into a community exhibition space, highlighting art that was created for Black Lives Matter protests and rallies. Participating Artists: Lisa Barsumian • Jacques Bidon, AS220 • Dan Blakeslee • Carol Chew • Victoria Corey • Ian Cozzens, AS220 • Ryan Dean, AS220 • Becci Davis • Christian Potter Drury • Michael Ezzell, Frog and Toad • Tatiana Gómez & José Menendez, AS220 • Sara Inacio, AS220 • Deb Litchenstein • Peter Marcus • Susie Matthews • Kelsey Miller • Julie Munafo • Obey Giant (Shepard Fairey) • Benny Oliver • Cedric Smith • Joseph Sands, AS220 • Casey Weibust • Nafis M. White, AS220.



Stop by the JAC for the last days of the exhibition!





Miss Rhode Island, Jonet Nichell, by AGONZA

8 foot x 8 foot Mural on plywood installed on the exterior of the JAC. Accessible via the Douglas Street entrance. Since the riots after George Floyd’s murder, artist Agonza created this mural to cover the broken windows at the store Queen of Hearts in Providence. Agonza wanted to highlight black excellence as seen in the image of a strong black woman, Miss Rhode Island. As the artist states: “As an artist, I feel I need to be the leader and I need to make a change. I need to use my skill and my talent as a privilege to be able to spread a message out to the community and out to the world.” Courtesy of The Avenue Concept. Watch the making of the mural HERE

Anne Mimi Sammis, Dancing with a Dove, 2014, Bronze sculpture, 82” x 56” x 36,” Courtesy of Jessica Hagen Fine Art + Design. Installed in celebration of the JAC’s 10th anniversary. On view until late September. Visit the Jessica Hagen Contemporary American Art Gallery in Newport, RI to see maquettes of Sammis’s work and purchase the artist’s sculptures!



Beckett’s Maze: Go On By Robin Crocker. Site-specific Ephemeral Environmental Installation. Located in the Jamestown Arts Center parking lot on Douglas Street. 45 feet in diameter. On view until it fades. Photo credit Drone Ability

3D Crosswalk! New optical illusion Installation by JAC Special Projects Manager Molly Dickinson and Met School intern Ayeel Schofield. “Pop-up art that literally pops up!” quipped Maureen Coleman, the JAC’s Executive Director.



“To be clear, the 3D crosswalk is a crowd-sourced public art phenomenon. I did not invent this myself!” says Dickinson. “There is a long history of crosswalks-as-art around the world, dozens of examples online, and tutorials available online on how to set up the vanishing points. It was fun to go through the steps, and to offer this street-art to the public to discover this summer.” The project took Dickinson and Schofield two days from start to finish.

The JAC worked with the Town of Jamestown for approvals and to obtain the correct paints.

While most exhibitions have an end date, this one is being billed as “on view until it fades.”



Enjoy Art Outdoors at the JAC – At A Glance

WHAT: Artwork on display outside the Jamestown Arts Center

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown RI 02835

WHEN: On view now. Art of Protest exhibition closing September 7th. No appointment necessary, Please maintain Social Distancing.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, JAC talks and concerts, and provides art and design educational programs for people of all ages. Housed in a former boat repair shop, the JAC was awarded Best Gallery in Newport County by the Best of Rhode Island 2017 & 2018 readers’ polls. Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, 10 Thousand Small Businesses, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, The Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub, for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas and innovation flourish.

The mission of the Jamestown Arts Center is to engage, enrich and inspire our community through extraordinary arts and educational experiences.