By Island Moving Co.

Island Moving Company, (IMC) Newport’s classically trained, contemporary ballet company, announces performance dates for both its ground-breaking new dance film and repertory series productions In Newport & Bristol, RI.

Both events comply with all CDC & RI Dept. of Health guidelines for outdoor events, including physically distanced seating & required use of face masks. Tickets are on sale now at www.Islandmovinco.org.

IMC Is pleased to announce the World Premiere of Its newest project, Out of Ruin, a Marta Renzi film, conceived & choreographed by IMC’s Artistic Director, Miki Ohlsen & Associate Artistic Director, Danielle Genest, featuring the dancers of Island Moving Company. A red carpet Experience is planned for the film’s Newport screening at Cardines Field on Friday, October 2 at 6:30 pm.

The film was shot this summer at locations across Newport, Jamestown, and Little Compton featuring much of Rhode Island’s natural beauty and historic landmarks in an original, captivating, and lush cinematic short.

Inspired by a poem by Patience Strong (*provided below), this latest work shares a visually rich and kinetic allegory of individual clans in isolation who journey to discover their paths to a place of unity.

The week following the film premiere, IMC will present Its latest repertory production eMERGE!, a breathtaking selection of new & restaged dances, October 9-11 at Blithewold Gardens & Arboretum in Bristol, RI. Out of Ruin, will receive an East Bay screening on Thursday, October 8th at 6:30 as part of IMC’s outdoor series at Blithewold.

eMERGE! features the premiere of new works from guest choreographer Colin Connor, former Artistic Director of the Jose Limon Company, as well as a new work from IMC’s Associate Artistic Director, Danielle Genest. Restaged works on the program Include dances from IMC’s Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen as well as Ms. Genest.

“These productions demonstrate IMC’s resiliency and adaptability during the global pandemic and also serve as a model for cultural events as part of Governor Raimondo’s new “Take it Outside RI” program, which encourages Rhode Islanders to enjoy activities and events while physically distanced at outdoor events throughout the fall”, said IMC’s Executive Director, Peter Bramante.

IMC’s Miki Ohlsen explains that “the works selected for eMERGE!, represent not only lush choreography and powerful, athletic dancing, but also compelling and evocative insights into our common human experience.”

General tickets for the film screenings, October 2nd In Newport & October 8th In Bristol are $25. A limited number of tickets for the special World Premiere, Red Carpet screening and reception in Newport on October 2nd are available for $125. Both film screening programs begin at 6:30pm. The repertory performances run approximately 65 minutes in length without an Intermission. The entire film program will run approximately 40minutes.

The reception for the Red-Carpet experience commences immediately following the program in the hospitality area and provides a variety of complimentary beverages and savory hors d’oeuvres from our partners at Blackstone Catering. (All consumables are prepared and handled by catering staff according to CDC & RIDOH guidelines and will be offered as individually packaged items to patrons.)

Tickets for eMERGE!, October 9-11, are $45 for reserved, physically distanced seating, and $35 for picnic-style seating on the grass. Guests are welcome to bring their own snacks & beverages. IMC will have a limited number of fleece throws available for purchase. IMC recommends that all guests come prepared with additional clothing layers.

The Friday, Oct. 9th & Saturday, Oct. 10th performances start at 6:30pm, and the Sunday Oct. 11th performance starts @ 4:00pm.

“These unique events illuminate the arts as a symbol of hope and as a powerful, unifying force in our community especially during the uncertainty that people are experiencing during the pandemic.” said IMC’s Peter Bramante, who added, “Combined with IMC’s hallmark use of iconic spaces, use of natural settings and superb dancing, audience members will be astonished and exhilarated by these performances.”

* Forget the times of trouble,

but not the truths they taught.

Forget the days of sorrow,

but not the strength they brought.

Forget the storms you battled through

beneath a heavy load,

but not the Light that led you safely

down the unknown road -Patience Strong (Winifred Emma May)

*****

Now in its 38th season, Island Moving Company — under the leadership of Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen — has produced and presented dances by a diverse group of some of the world’s leading dance-makers and has collaborated with musicians, poets and visual artists to make original works that leave audiences exhilarated and transfixed. In addition to its mainstage productions, IMC is widely known for its unique approach to experiential and site specific performances as well as innovative use of unconventional venues such as Rosecliff Mansion, Belcourt Castle, S/V Oliver Hazard Perry, The Great Friends Meeting House and other notable sites across Newport County.

Founded 1982 by Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen with a long history of enriching the cultural fabric of our communities, IMC’s dance company consists of 12 professional dancers, 2 artistic producers, six administrative staff and is governed by a board of 14 community leaders.

IMC’s mission is to build the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of our community through performance and education; while expanding our role as a cultural attraction, a creative catalyst, and an educational asset.