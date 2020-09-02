💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.

Newport, RI – On Monday, August 31 at Ida Lewis Yacht Club (ILYC), members of the 2019 12mR World Championship Organizing Authority were recognized by the City of Newport with a Resolution of the Council, presented by City Councilor Kate Leonard. In comments made during the presentation, 2019 World Championship Chairman, Peter Gerard credited the 110+ ILYC Volunteers, led by Jane Beezer and Ted Winston, for much of the success of the event.

ILYC Race Committee Chair William O’Hanley; ILYC Commodore Simon Davidson; Newport City Councilor Kate Leonard; 2019 12mR World Championship Chairman Peter Gerard (Photo by SallyAnne Santos)



photo of the City of Newport’s Resolution presented to Ida Lewis Yacht Club



City of Newport, Resolution of the Council No. 2020-72

WHEREAS, Newport is called the “Sailing Capital of the World,” and its yacht clubs are recognized as having great economic impact that benefits Newport and its residents; AND

WHEREAS, the Ida Lewis Yacht Club was founded in 1928 on Lime Rock which was originally a working lighthouse teneed by Ida Lewis in Newport Harbor; AND

WHEREAS, on February 6, 2020, aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, the Ida Lewis Yacht Club received the US Sailing’s prestigious St. Petersburg Yacht Club Trophy for Excellence in Race Management during the 2019 12 Metre World Championship Regatta in Newport; AND

WHEREAS, this is the first yacht club on Narragansett Bay selected for this honor in the 33+ year history of the award. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT

RESOLVED: that the City of Newport celebrates the Ida Lewis Yacht Club and its members who organized and ran this distinguished 12 Metre World Championship.