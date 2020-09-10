Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Today, Hotel Viking unveiled their extensive renovations to Spa Fjör, its 1,100-square foot fitness center and the 720 – square foot pool.

Hotel Viking says in a press release that the investment further demonstrates their “commitment to wellness, with updates including refurbished facilities, new equipment, and design elements, and a refreshed spa menu featuring innovative treatments and new services”.

With design led by White Space Designs, Spa Fjör now features six revamped treatment rooms and an expanded relaxation room with an impressive centerpiece, a 12’x7’ Himalayan sea salt wall.

- Advertisement -

The salt wall, incorporated for its healing benefits, is the first of its kind in Newport, according to Hotel Viking.

Made from pink salt crystals mined from the edge of the Himalayan Mountains, salt walls are believed to have air ionization and air purifying capabilities. These include the ability to remove pollen, dust, smoke, and many other types of allergens from the air, while also balancing ions in the air in such a way to rejuvenate the body, mind, and some claim, help in the treatment of seasonal depression.

Spa Fjör intentionally weaved in this design element as part of the overall guest experience and to help set the tone pre- and post-treatment, according to Hotel Viking.

In addition to innovative design elements, Spa Fjör is introducing a CBD infused treatment called the “Spa Fjör Synergy Massage.” This 80-minute experience combines the ancient art of cupping, Lomi Lomi massage, Thai stretching and Sound Therapy with tuning forks. Other new treatments include signature scrubs using ingredients like bourbon and coffee which are inspired from the hotel’s signature food and beverage outlets.

For example the “One Bellevue Bourbon Body Scrub” is a 50-minute service inspired by the restaurant’s signature Old Fashioned that offers a bourbon-drenched sugar scrub rich in nourishing oils with anti-aging properties to exfoliate and hydrate skin, while also tantalizing the senses with aromas of amber, caramel, spicy vanilla and floral notes of richly aged bourbon.

Similarly, the “Hill Market Coffee Body Scrub” is inspired by the property’s café and utilizes a coffee-infused sugar body scrub, ideal for a caffeinated pick-me-up at any time of the day. Wellness waters with immunity-boosting elements will be offered at the end of every treatment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome hotel guests and the Newport community alike back to Spa Fjör and share the exciting updates we know they’ll love. Many of our new treatments and therapies are in response to wellness trends with a focus on creating experiences that balance Eastern and Western philosophies.” said Spa Director Monique Michaud in a statement. “With our robust treatment offerings, there is something for everyone, from the first-time spa visitor, to those looking to try something new. As our new signature services are highly personalized, we also anticipate servicing clients that will want to come back again and again.”

Later this fall, Spa Fjör will offer additional services including acupuncture and Sound Therapy with Tibetan bowls, a practice dating back thousands of years that supports meditative and peaceful states and clarify of mind. Furthermore, in October spa memberships will be available for purchase.

Hotel Viking’s indoor pool will also offer an oasis of relaxation and tranquility, with three new spacious cabanas available for reservation. The pool has now transitioned to saline from chlorine, and has been retiled, resurfaced and refinished with new anti-slip decking. Pool facilities, including bathrooms, have also undergone a transformation to feature a modern and sleek, yet practical, design. Adjacent to the pool, the property’s revamped fitness center now offers new state-of-the-art Matrix equipment, and two peloton bikes. Hotel Viking also offers wellness amenities such as complimentary cruiser bikes to explore Newport from the convenience of the hotel’s central location on historic One Bellevue Avenue.

For those looking for an indulgent and private wellness experience with friends or family, Spa Fjör’s new buyout offer is inclusive of exclusive spa access for up to six people, poolside lunch delivered to private cabanas, a champagne toast, signature Spa Fjör Massages and Facials, and wellness gifts for each guest. Spa Fjör’s private buyout experience begins at $3,600 and is the perfect way to be pampered in a smart, socially distanced way.

Hotel Viking says that their highest priority is the wellbeing of its guests and team members and invites visitors to view their updated safety measures and cleaning protocols online, here.

Spa Fjör is open Thursday – Sunday 10am – 6pm. For reservations and additional information please call 401-848-4848 or email relax@hotelviking.com.