Hogan Associates this week announced the September 11, 2020 sale of 296 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown for $3,750,000.

It was Middletown’s second-highest sale of the year, according to Hogan Associates. Barbara O’Reilly of Hogan Associates represented the Buyers who searched for 3 years before finding the perfect place.

The airy, open, 4,700 square foot home includes 5 bedrooms and 6 and 1 half baths. It faces west on the tip of Easton’s Point directly between First and Second Beaches, making it the perfect place for family vacationing. Panoramic ocean views showcase Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge, Elephant Rock, and the Newport mansions along The Cliff Walk.

Designed to take advantage of its prime location, this property presents plenty of opportunity for outdoor enjoyment with multiple decks facing breathtaking water views on three sides, a stone patio, as well as an outdoor kitchen.

“After looking at many options in Newport, the Buyers agreed to take a drive to Easton’s Point in Middletown to consider this new home designed and built by Horan Building Company,” said Barbara O’Reilly in a statement. “Middletown was never on their radar, but when they saw this spectacular home they knew it was ‘the one’.”