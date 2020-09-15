A home located at 10 Sea Stones Drive recently sold for $3,320,000, according to a press release received today from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the real estate firm says the sale of 10 Sea Stones Drive is the highest sale in Portsmouth since May of 2015.

The property was described as, “Sited on nearly an acre of land, this home offers four bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, and nearly 6,000 square feet of living space. Featuring wide mahogany porches and decks, high coffered ceilings, and an oversized master bedroom, this home is complete with a finished lower level and colorful landscaping”.

The seller was represented by Kate Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Cherry Arnold, Sales Associate, and Kelly Holmes, Sales Associate: both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

What’s Up Newp is free to read, but it’s not free to produce. What’s Up Newp is funded by businesses that choose to advertise with us and readers who choose to support us, people like you. If you value our reporting please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.

The buyer was not identified.

“What set this property apart were the spectacular water views, deeded water access to a special, secret beach and the impeccable condition of this beautifully designed and impeccably maintained home. This transaction was a pleasure to put together and a win-win for both the buyers and the sellers,” Greenman said in the press release.