Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of 123 Ocean Avenue in Newport for $4,450,000.

George Tollefson and Julie Warburg, Lila Delman Sales Associates, represented the sellers, according to a press release from Lila Delman Real Estate. The buyers were not identified.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, Lila Delman Real Estate writes that this transaction marks one of the top five sales in Newport this year.

Property Description: Set within a private 2-acre wooded lot overlooking Lily Pond and pristine Gooseberry Beach, this original Mid-Century Modern home on Newport’s famed Ocean Drive enjoys an open floor plan that highlights the incredible water views unique to the property. Measuring 2,950 square feet, the residence features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and large light-flooded windows. Outside, the property includes a pool, outdoor entertaining spaces and various gardens.