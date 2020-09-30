What’s Up Newp has compiled the following list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.
Calendar of Events
This story was last updated on September 30, 2020.
Note – Newport Rugby has suspended all rugby matches and events until further notice.
Ongoing Series
March
- 14: 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Canceled, organizers have indicated there could be a smaller parade/celebration later in the year.
- 22: Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled to Sunday, November 15th
April
- 4: 7th Annual Newport Night Run | Canceled
- 16 to 18: Newport Symposium | Postponed until 2021
- 18: Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5k | Canceled, transitioned to a virtual race
- 20 to 26: Newport Arboretum Week | Canceled
- 24: MLK Center’s Swing Into Spring | Canceled
- 24 to May 3rd: 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival | Canceled
- 24 & 25: 9th Annual Newport Craft Beer Festival | Not happening when scheduled. Working on postponement or cancellation
May
- April 24 to May 3rd: 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival | Canceled
- 2: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade | Canceled
- 9-10: NERFU Cup Tournament | Canceled
- 15 to 17: 5th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Oyster Festival | Canceled
- 16 & 17: New England Food Truck Festival at Fort Adams | Moved to October 24th & 25th
- 17th: Newport In Bloom Plant Sale at Elks | Canceled
- 22 – 25: Boots On The Ground For Heroes Memorial | Canceled
- 31: BankNewport 10 Miler | Postponed to Spring 2021
June
- 2: FYI – Presidential Preference Primary | Moved from April 28th
- 6: New York Yacht Club Leukemia Cup | Postponed. The rescheduled dates are still to be determined.
- 6: SVF Foundation Annual Visitors Day | Postpone to 2021
- 12 to 14: New York Yacht Club – 166th Annual Regatta |Postponed.New York Yacht Club’s 166th Annual Regatta moved to August 28-30
- 12 to 14: Black Ships Festival | Canceled/postponed, looking to reschedule to a future date at end of summer/early fall.
- 16 to 21: Clagett Regatta | 2020 Clagett Regattas postponed until 2021
- 18 to 22: CVS Health Charity Classic at Newport Country Club | Postponed
- 19 to 21: 25th Annual Newport Flower Show | Postponed to 2021
- 19: Newport Bermuda Race | Canceled
- 20 -21: Rhode Island Air Show at Quonset | Canceled
- 22 to 25: Newport Charter Show | Postponed, considering hosting it concurrently, or just priort, to Newport International Boat Show
- 24 to 28: 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club | Canceled
July
- 4 to 25: Newport Music Festival throughout Newport | Not proceeding as planned,working on a floating season
- 8: Newport Hospital’s A Salute To Health Fundraiser at New York Yacht Club-Harbour Court | Canceled
- 9 to 13: Newport Shimoda Sister City Celebration | Unknown
- 10 to 12: Newport Gulls 20th Anniversary Celebration Alumni Weekend | Postponed to 2021
- 11 to 12: Newport Regatta
- 11 to 12: Newport Kite Festival | Canceled
- 11: Save The Bay Swim | Going virtual – 44th Annual Save The Bay Swim is going virtual
- 12 to 19: Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame | 2020 International Tennis Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Hall of Fame Open cancelled
- 13 to 18: New York Yacht Club – Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex
- 19: New York Yacht Club – Queen’s Cup
- 19: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game at Cardines Field
- 25: Craft Brew Races at Fort Adams | Postponed to 2021
- 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams | Canceled
- 31 to Aug. 2: New York Yacht Club – Morgan Cup Team Race
August
- July 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams | Canceled
- 7 to 9: 66th Annual Newport Jazz Festival at International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams | Canceled
- 7 to 9: New York Yacht Club – Hinman Masters Team Race
- 14 to 16: New York Yacht Club – NYYC Grandmasters Team Race*
- 15: Ida Lewis Distance Race
- 15 & 16: J/Fest Regatta
- 22 & 23: New York Yacht Club – NYYC One-Design Regatta
- 28 – 30: New York Yacht Club – 166th Annual Regatta
- To Be Announced: Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum | Canceled
September
- 1- 6: Clagett Regatta | Moved from June 16 – 21 | 2020 Clagett Regattas postponed until 2021
- 12: Sail For Hope
- 14 to 19: New York Yacht Club – Resolute Cup | Cancelled | COVID-19 forces cancellation of 2020 Resolute Cup
- 17 to 20: 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show in downtown Newport | Newport International Boat Show cancelled
- 17 to 20: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at The Elms, Rosecliff, & Marble House Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival still scheduled for September 17-20
- 21: Jamestown Half Marathon & 5k | Canceled
- 25 to Oct. 3: New York Yacht Club ORC/IRC World Championship | Canceled
- To Be Announced: Newport Festa Italiana Schedule
October
- 1 to 4: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week | Postponed – 2020 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week postponed
- 3 & 4: 46th Annual Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair | Postponed until Fall 2021
- 8 to 12: 6th Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival | Being hosted at Greenvale Vineyards
- 8 to 12: New York Yacht Club – Melges IC37 National Championship
- 10: Broadway Street Fair on Broadway | Canceled
- 11: Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon | Canceled
- 12: Annual Newport Festa Italiana Columbus Day Parade | Canceled
- 17 & 18: 30th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival | Canceled
- 18: 10th Annual Citizen’s Bank Pell Bridge Run | Canceled
- 24 & 25: New England Food Truck Festival at Fort Adams | Moved from May 16 & 27 | Canceled
November
- 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week | On as scheduled
- 15: Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled from March 22nd
- 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions
- 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
December
- 1 to 31: Christmas In Newport
- 4 to 6: Newport Holiday Stroll
- 5: Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Have an update on an event that you’d like to share? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
