(Boston, MA – September 16, 2020) The Handel and Haydn Society announced it will offer five new streaming concerts throughout the fall featuring select H+H musicians performing works by Handel, Bach, Vivaldi, and more. The fall program has moved online following the July announcement of the closure of Symphony Hall through November. Each concert will be available free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. Concerts will stream for registered listeners on Tuesdays at 3:00 PM ET. H+H season subscribers and donors over $100 will receive additional content and early access to all performances two days before the general public.

“We are committed to bringing our audience the incredible historically informed performances they have come to expect from H+H even during this pandemic,” said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. “We miss you in the concert hall and are delighted to be finding new ways to share our music!”

Streaming concerts this fall will begin with The Magic of Bach, from Fraser Studio, on September 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Emi Ferguson, flute, Aisslinn Nosky, violin, Susanna Ogata, violin, Guy Fishman, cello, and Ian Watson, harpsichord perform works by J.S. Bach including Trio Sonata in G Major, BMV 1038 and Trio Sonata in G Major, BMV 1039.

The season continues with The Magic of Vivaldi from Fraser Studio on October 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM followed by Glories of the Baroque, conducted by concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky on October 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM.

On November 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM, there will be one special performance of Every Voice, H+H’s beloved community concert celebrating the many voices of the Boston community. This fall, Every Voice will be led by Reginald Mobley, countertenor and programming consultant, and honor women and celebrate the 100th anniversary of Women’s suffrage.

Finally, The Magic of Handel will be performed from Fraser Studio on November 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM.

Streaming concerts for December will be announced at a later date.

All concerts will be available to general audiences and stream on Tuesdays at 3:00 PM ET and remain available to view for one month.

Handel and Haydn’s 2020–21 Season Performances include:

The Magic of Bach September 29, 2020 Streaming online

The Magic of Vivaldi October 13, 2020 Streaming online

Glories of the Baroque October 27, 2020 Streaming online

Every Voice November 10, 2020 Streaming online

The Magic of Handel November 24, 2020 Streaming online

Bach Christmas December 17 + 20, 2020 St. Cecilia Parish

Haydn + Mozart January 22 + 24, 2021 Symphony Hall

Mozart Great Mass February 5 + 7, 2021 Symphony Hall

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 March 5 + 7, 2021 Symphony Hall

Handel Israel in Egypt March 19 + 21, 2021 Symphony Hall + Sanders Theatre

Haydn The Creation April 30 + May 2, 2021 Symphony Hall