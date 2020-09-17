The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce today announced that they and the Community College RI Divisions of Workforce Partnerships (CCRI) have formalized a partnership that will bring valuable programming to the businesses of Greater Newport.

The Chamber’s partnership with CCRI was created to educate and empower local entrepreneurs and business owners by providing enriching skill-specific courses, according to a press release received from the Chamger.

“This is a great opportunity for employers, their employees and the unemployed throughout the Greater Newport region to skill up. I hope that companies who have transitioned to remote work, or have been forced to reduce their employees’ hours take advantage of these free, value-added programs”, says Erin Donovan-Boyle, Executive Director of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce in the press release.

“Developing industry partnerships and strengthening the skills of Rhode Island’s workforce continues to be an important initiative at the Community College of Rhode Island. CCRI is excited to partner with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to help support its members through in-demand trainings that allow businesses to thrive in a digital economy,” said Meghan Hughes, President of CCRI.

Course topics include: Advanced Excel, Technical Writing, Data Literacy, and Virtual Technology. All courses will be held virtually throughout the summer, with limited class size. We encourage all businesses and nonprofit organizations to consider taking advantage of this valuable, professional development opportunity, which is being offered at no cost, courtesy of the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training’s Real Jobs Rhode Island Grant Program.

The organizations will kick off the partnership by taking registration for the following virtual courses:

Advanced Excel for Business – October 6th – November 5th, Tuesdays & Thursdays 9:00 -11:00 a.m.

Harness the power of Microsoft Excel and see your business in a completely different light. Participants will learn statistical, financial, logical, lookup and math formulas in addition to validation rules, conditional formatting and customizing in the Excel environment.

Data Literacy & Reporting (DL101) – October 6th – November 24th, Tuesdays & Thursdays 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Data Literacy is a critical skill needed across all occupations and industries, including yours! Participants begin with an introduction to data analytics followed by data analysis concepts and techniques, collecting and cleansing data, MS excel skills (intermediate) and finish with discrete mathematics overview and analysis methods.

Technical Writing – October 18th – November 16th, Mondays & Wednesdays9:00-11:00 a.m.

Clear communication is crucial for your businesses, especially when operating in a virtual environment. Students will learn to focus on producing concise, clear, credible and objective reports, letters, memoranda and related workplace writing. Participants will learn how to produce content that demonstrates an awareness of the reader and explains complex subjects in easy to understand ways.

Virtual Technology For Business – October 23rd – November 6th, Fridays

Class #1 – Friday, 10/23 | 9 AM – 11 AM

Class #2 – Friday, 10/23 | 1 PM – 3 PM

Class #3 – Friday, 11/6 | 9 AM – 11 AM

Make remote work ‘work’ for your team. With rapid advancements in technology, a world-wide trend towards an increasingly “mobile” business model has emerged. Participants will focus on technologies that support their ability to operate virtually and remotely. Topics include: Virtual Meeting Platforms, Mobile Connectivity, Microsoft “Tools for Collaboration,” Remote Working and Virtual Communication, Leveraging the “Cloud,” and Technology and Productivity.

For a more detailed program, please email: workforcepartnerships@ccri.edu. To register for a course, or inquire about registering your team, please email Kate@newportchamber.com, or visit NewportChamber.com.