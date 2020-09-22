Governor Gina Raimondo will participate

The United States Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement, will host governors to discuss the progress of U.S. states on climate action over the past four years and their commitment going forward on September 23rd during Climate Week NYC 2020.

Governor Gina Raimondo’s office confirmed on Tuesday that the Governor will participate in the conversation beginning at 3 pm on Wednesday. The event indicates that it begins at 2:30 pm.

Watch It Live Below

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the afternoon, the Governor will host a press briefing with the Rhode Island Department of Health to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.