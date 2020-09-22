Governor Gina Raimondo will participate
The United States Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement, will host governors to discuss the progress of U.S. states on climate action over the past four years and their commitment going forward on September 23rd during Climate Week NYC 2020.
Governor Gina Raimondo’s office confirmed on Tuesday that the Governor will participate in the conversation beginning at 3 pm on Wednesday. The event indicates that it begins at 2:30 pm.
Watch It Live Below
Earlier in the afternoon, the Governor will host a press briefing with the Rhode Island Department of Health to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.
September Supporter Drive.
You can have an impact. Help power What’s Up Newp’s coverage of COVID-19, the election, and your community
What’s Up Newp’s September supporter drive is underway. By the end of September, our goal is to see 250 of our loyal readers become What’s Up Newp supporters to help power our daily reporting on COVID-19, the 2020 Election, school reopenings, people & profiles, the social justice movement, arts & culture, and important journalism that is brewing in our newsroom.
When you invest in What’s Up Newp, you invest in your community. Since 2012, What’s Up Newp has been free to read, and we will always be, but we need your support to do what we do.
Will you support What’s Up Newp today?