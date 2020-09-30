The former Cluny School and its surrounding property, located at 75 Brenton Road were sold on September 25, 2020, for $1,600,000, according to records available through Rhode Island’s statewide MLS database.

This is the second time that the property, which includes 2 buildings on a 4.63 acre parcel, has sold since the school closed in June 2017.

After closing in 2017, the property was listed on August 28, 2017, for $2.995 million. In December 2018, the property was sold for $1,325,000 to Downeaster Alexa Holdings, LLC, a Somerset, Massachusetts based residential and commercial property developer.

The new buyers of the property have not been identified and plans for the property are not public at this time.

The property description states; “Woven into the residential fabric of the Ocean Drive District of Newport sits a 17,108. sq ft. School Building. Sister School 5000 sq. ft. Main School building newly renovated in 2008 with 2 new additions connected. 4.63 acres of property. Two historic gardener cottages and Carriage House/Barn on land. 34 parking spaces. Prime location. Playground area & Field for sports. Originally part of the Arthur Curtis James Estate where the land was used for the Estate flower gardens and produce. R160 Zone-Critical Area with Institutional Overlay. Previously K-8. Location Prime. Bucolic in nature and beauty. Unique and rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Newport’s highly, coveted land. Opportunity to bank land, use or lease. See special use opportunities in local zoning attachments”.

The Cluny School, established in 1957, was a private Catholic elementary school for grades PK -8 and was incorporated into the Catholic School System of the Diocese of Providence up until it closed at the end of the 2016/2017 school year.

The Cluny School first opened as a small kindergarten in September of 1957 in response to a request made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny from military families stationed at Fort Adams. A grade was added each year thereafter until the first Cluny eighth grade graduation in 1965. The school operated on a portion of land donated to the Diocese of Providence by the estate of the late Arthur Curtiss James, which was deeded to the Diocese of Providence in 1941.