Experience the soul-lifting sounds of Mali in a live stream Thursday September 17th with Grammy winner Oumou Sangaré and master drummer Sidy Maiga. An outspoken activist for women’s rights, the “songbird of Wassoulou,” Oumou Sangaré raises her voice to build awareness for women’s issues in Africa and to inspire audiences worldwide to be stronger, together.



Teaming up with acclaimed djembefola Sidy Maiga and backed by a superb five-piece band, the two Malian masters introduce us to the passions behind their long-time collaboration, breaking boundaries and borders as they bring their music and message to the world.

The show premieres Thursday, 9/17, at 8 PM on Facebook and YouTube Live. Click here for Facebook link. Click here for Youtube link.