FirstWorks invites Rhode Island-based musicians, performers and artists, including DJs, spoken word performers, theater artists, storytellers, poets to submit quest for proposals for virtual (and possibly live) community performances. FirstWorks ongoing project “Raise Your Voice” initiative seeks to amplify diverse voices and celebrate differences through the arts.

The arts organization will award up to five artists grants from $1,000 up to a maximum of $3,000 for the creation and presentation of new work, either virtually and/or live in Rhode Island. Applicants are asked to submit a project description, timeline at the link below. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfpA_KFteZmTOYhqu3vi8Jzm-raFDon10b2vDULXltSpWXAag/viewform.

FirstWorks will continue its popular Pop-Up Concert Series this Fall with four more performances in the park in conjunction with Roger Williams Park Conservancy.