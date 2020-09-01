Farm Aid to Present Virtual Festival September 26th

The organizers of the annual Farm Aid concert announced today that Farm Aid 2020 will be available online at farmaid.org and on AXS TV on Saturday, September 26 from 8-11PM. This virtual at-home festival experience will allow more viewers than ever before to take part in the annual festival.

Farm Aid 2020, the 35th anniversary, will showcase the diversity and strength of family farmers with stories from across the country. There is a star-studded lineup with performances by:

Willie Nelson and The Boys

Neil Young

John Mellencamp

Dave Matthews

Black Pumas

Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs

Brandi Carlile

Chris Stapleton

Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton

Jack Johnson

Jamey Johnson

Jon Batiste

Kelsey Waldon

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Margo Price

Nathaniel Rateliff

Particle Kid

The Record Company

Valerie June

The War And Treaty

And more to be announced soon!

Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson explained “This pandemic and so many other challenges have revealed how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet. Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they’re contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food.”