Newport Police Department has announced that National Grid Gas will be working on Bellevue Ave at John St. on Monday, September 28, 2020. This work is the final concrete restoration of the roadway from recent maintenance work. The temporary asphalt will be removed and new concrete will be poured to match the existing roadway.
Bellevue Ave northbound traffic at Memorial Blvd will be detoured. Traffic Northbound on Bellevue Ave will be detoured to Spring Street and Americas Cup Ave beginning at 7am. Northbound traffic will be reopened to traffic by the end of the work day on Monday 9/28.
All businesses and residences will remain accessible. Police officers will be onsite to facilitate traffic.
