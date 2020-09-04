💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Portsmouth, RI- Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opened for the 2020 season this morning at 10 am.

The Maze this year celebrates the Farmer and returns at a time when Governor Raimondo and health professionals are encouraging all Rhode Islanders to “take it outside” and enjoy the outdoors during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to their website, the Corn Maze this year covers 8 Acres and was designed by Brett Herbst of The Maize.

This year’s corn maze pays tribute to the farmer (Photo courtesy of Escobar Farm)

This year’s Maze features, “On the 8th day, God made a farmer”, an excerpt from Paul Harvey’s famous 1978 speech.

The maze will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am until dusk through Sunday, November 8th. On Labor Day and Columbus Day, the Maze will be open from 10 am until dusk.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up, $8 for children ages 5 to 11. Children 4 and under are free. Dogs are permitted but must be kept on a leash at all times.

Only cash is accepted on site. For credit car purchases, order online here.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Escobar Farm will begin their popular hay rides on Saturday, September 12th.

For more information on the Corn Maze, visit http://escobarfarm.com/the-maze/ or call 401-864-1064 for up-to-date information.