The Department of Environmental Management (DEM), in partnership with the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, today announced that it is providing 1,200 free trees to Rhode Island homeowners this fall.

Now in its eleventh season, the program helps Rhode Islanders save energy and lower their utility bills by strategically planting trees on their property. The trees will be mailed directly to homeowners, so in-person pickup is not required.

“We’re especially pleased to offer free trees to Rhode Islanders now, when many of us are spending more time in our backyards because of the public health emergency,” said DEM Director Janet Coit in a press release provided by DEM. “Planting a tree in the right place can improve air quality, sequester carbon, and help manage stormwater runoff. It’s a terrific way for residents to reduce their energy costs today and in the years to come, and a tangible way to stand up to climate change.”

Planting the right tree in the right place is the key to maximizing the energy-saving benefits that trees provide, according to DEM. When planted properly, a single tree can save a homeowner money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking cold winds in the winter. Additional benefits of planting a tree include improving air quality, reducing storm-water runoff, and beautifying your surroundings. This season, seven different tree species with variety of mature sizes will be distributed. Available species will include witch hazel, serviceberry, persimmon, sweetgum, willow oak, tulip tree, and bald cypress.

Registration opens September 22nd – In three easy steps you can reserve your tree! The process takes less than 10 minutes.

Simply sign up at www.arborday.org/RIDEM, and map out your house by using the interactive mapping tool Select the right tree by choosing from a list of approved trees The 1-gallon tree will then be mailed directly to your home

All homeowners must meet program requirements and pre-register online to reserve their free tree. Tree shipments will begin in October.

Funding for the program is provided by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

For registration assistance, contact the Arbor Day Foundation at 1-855-234-3801.

For questions about the Energy-Saving Trees Program, contact Lou Allard, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator in DEM’s Division of Forest Environment at 401-222-2445 ext. 2056 or by email at Robert.e.allard@dem.ri.gov.

For more information on DEM’s programs and divisions, visit www.dem.ri.gov or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or via Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM).