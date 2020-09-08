💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Voters today will be narrowing the field in spirited Newport City Council and state Representative races throughout Aquidneck Island.

Polls open at 7 a.m. in all towns this morning and close at 8 p.m. It is unlikely races will be decided until all absentee and mail-in ballots are counted. Voters can refer to the Secretary of State’s website for information about their voting status and polling places.

Unofficial Primary results for polling places will be available beginning at 8pm tonight. Emergency voting results will be available tomorrow. The Rhode Island Board of Elections expects mail ballot results to be available by Thursday, after all ballots placed in drop boxes are tabulated.

Results will begin to display after the polls close on September 8, 2020 at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.

Representative in General Assembly District 71

Unofficial results: Updated September 08, 2020 09:32 PM2 of 3 precincts (66%) reporting for this race

Candidate Total votes Pct Michelle E. McGaw (DEM) 261 70.5% John G. Edwards, V* (DEM) 109 29.5%

Representative in General Assembly District 72

Unofficial results: Updated September 08, 2020 08:30 PM2 of 2 precincts (100%) reporting for this race

Candidate Total votes Pct Terri-Denise Cortvriend* (DEM) 359 76.4% Christopher T. Semonelli (DEM) 111 23.6%

Representative in General Assembly District 74

Unofficial results: Updated September 08, 2020 08:30 PM2 of 2 precincts (100%) reporting for this race

Candidate Total votes Pct Deborah L. Ruggiero* (DEM) 343 73.0% Henry F. Lombardi, Jr. (DEM) 127 27.0%

Rhode Island Board of Elections released the following statement at 9:40 pm on Tuesday night;

Board of Elections expects to release primary results by category over the next several days

CRANSTON, RI: Primary results will be available at www.elections.ri.gov Results will be broken down into the following categories: Polling Place, Emergency Ballots, and Mail Ballots Results by category will be posted on our website over the next several days.

Polling Place These are ballots cast at the polling places on Sept. 8, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when the polls close. These results will be available on our website on Election Night.

Emergency Voting These are ballots cast at the Boards of Canvassers in City/Town Halls since the Emergency Voting period began on Aug. 19. These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers to the Board of Elections on the morning of Sept. 9 due to how our tabulation systems had to be securely configured to produce these results separately.

Mail Ballots While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by Sept. 8, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be delivered to the Board of Elections by noon on Sept. 9. Once these ballots have been processed, mail ballot results will be posted to our website. We expect this to occur by Sept. 10, depending on the volume of ballots received in drop boxes.