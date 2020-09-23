Gregory M. Huet, 61, a career Naval officer is running for the Middletown Town Council for the first time, saying he’ll be an advocate for affordable housing and education, among his priorities.

Huet retired as a Naval Captain in 2011, after 26 years in the Navy.

WhatsUpNewp has asked each of the candidates throughout Newport County to fill out a form that outlines their background, positions, and their vision, all helping voters to make important election day decisions.

If you are a candidate for office and have not received a form, or have misplaced it, please contact frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

Besides the candidate’s form, WhatsUpNewp is also hosting videocasts with each of the candidates. Consult the WhatsUpNewp home page for a schedule of upcoming videocasts.

Here are Huet’s answers to our questions:

Government/political history

Current office: None.

Previous political/government elected offices held, and years: None.

Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions): Commissioned Naval Officer, U.S. Navy, 1985- 2011.

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Unaffiliated.

Previous political party affiliation if different from above: Registered Republican and Registered Democrat.

If elected my three top goals are:

West Side Development

Affordable Housing

Improving Education.

Employment and Education

Current employment, including title, is: CAPT, USN (Ret.)

Schools and degrees:

Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, WVA, BS, Marketing and Management 1981

Gannon University, Erie, PA, MS, Health Services Administration 1984

USMC Command & Staff College, Quantico, VA, MMS, Military Studies 2000

Professional organizations:

American College of Healthcare Executives, LFACHE

Awards of recognitions associated with work:

Legion of Merit with two gold stars

Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star

Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with three gold stars

Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star

Presidential Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation

National Defense Service Medal with one gold star

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal

Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

Sea Service Deployment Ribbon

Navy Arctic Service Ribbon

Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon

Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon.

Community

Knights of Columbus #256, Middletown/Newport. Served as Grand Knight, Columbus Club President and currently serves as a Trustee.

General Rosecrans Assembly #1058, Middletown, served as Faithful Navigator and currently serves as Chairman, Scholarship Committee and as an Officer holder.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4487 Middletown, Life Member, currently serves as Trustee.

Seven Castles Scholarship Committee, Newport, Member.

Ancient Order of Hibernians, Newport, Member

Elks Lodge# 104, Newport, Member

Citizens Exploring School Unification, Middletown, Founding Member.