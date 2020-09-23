Gregory M. Huet, 61, a career Naval officer is running for the Middletown Town Council for the first time, saying he’ll be an advocate for affordable housing and education, among his priorities.
Huet retired as a Naval Captain in 2011, after 26 years in the Navy.
Here are Huet’s answers to our questions:
Government/political history
Current office: None.
Previous political/government elected offices held, and years: None.
Previous or current appointed government positions (including boards and commissions): Commissioned Naval Officer, U.S. Navy, 1985- 2011.
Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Unaffiliated.
Previous political party affiliation if different from above: Registered Republican and Registered Democrat.
If elected my three top goals are:
- West Side Development
- Affordable Housing
- Improving Education.
Employment and Education
Current employment, including title, is: CAPT, USN (Ret.)
Schools and degrees:
- Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, WVA, BS, Marketing and Management 1981
- Gannon University, Erie, PA, MS, Health Services Administration 1984
- USMC Command & Staff College, Quantico, VA, MMS, Military Studies 2000
Professional organizations:
- American College of Healthcare Executives, LFACHE
Awards of recognitions associated with work:
- Legion of Merit with two gold stars
- Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star
- Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with three gold stars
- Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star
- Presidential Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation
- National Defense Service Medal with one gold star
- Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal
- Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal
- Sea Service Deployment Ribbon
- Navy Arctic Service Ribbon
- Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon
- Pistol Marksmanship Ribbon.
Community
- Knights of Columbus #256, Middletown/Newport. Served as Grand Knight, Columbus Club President and currently serves as a Trustee.
- General Rosecrans Assembly #1058, Middletown, served as Faithful Navigator and currently serves as Chairman, Scholarship Committee and as an Officer holder.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4487 Middletown, Life Member, currently serves as Trustee.
- Seven Castles Scholarship Committee, Newport, Member.
- Ancient Order of Hibernians, Newport, Member
- Elks Lodge# 104, Newport, Member
- Citizens Exploring School Unification, Middletown, Founding Member.
