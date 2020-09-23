Keith Hamilton, 51, a member of the Portsmouth Town Council since 2008 is the lone Republican running for Portsmouth Council this year,

A Technical Sales Engineer, Hamilton is hopeful that voters recognize what he describes as his “calm and rational leadership” that has helped in negotiations leading to major improvements in the community.

Here are Hamilton’ answers to our questions:

Government/political history

Current office: Portsmouth Town Council, first elected in 2008.

Political Party Affiliation in 2020: Republican

Previous elective political positions sought, year and outcomes: Portsmouth Town Council 2008,2010,2012,2014,2016,2018 – Elected each year

As an incumbent, what are you most proud of:

Calm rational leadership. Understanding and executing of the budget and helping to set up the current roads program that is repaving our roads. Also help to negotiate the MOU with RIDEM to bring an end to 25+ years of fighting over sewers in Town. Lead the purchase of Mount Hope Park.

If elected my three top goals are:

Maintain low increases in budget while providing needed improvements.

Work with School Department to develop a sensible plan to remodel our schools for the next 30 years.

Work with our State and Federal officials to replace our Senior Center.

Employment and Education

Technical Sales Engineer, Controls Corporation of America (CONCOA)

Schools and degrees:

Portsmouth High School, 1987

University of Rhode Island, BA Psychology.