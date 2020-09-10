💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

Protect your home and help to create a safer Rhode Island for all residents by attending the upcoming Eco-Depot collection – hosted by Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (Resource Recovery) – on Saturday, September 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Easton’s Beach located at 175 Memorial Boulevard in Newport. This Eco-Depot is available free of charge to Rhode Island residents only, and to help reduce time spent in line, appointments should be made in advance.



Created in 2001, the Eco-Depot program is a free service offered by Resource Recovery that provides for the proper handling, packaging, storage, transportation and disposal of household hazardous waste. Since its inception, Resource Recovery has collected approximately 13.1 million pounds of household hazardous waste and served more than 175,000 Rhode Islanders (and counting).



Many common household items are actually household hazardous waste materials that should not be collected through Rhode Island’s standard trash and recycling collection services. These materials include: fluorescent light bulbs, gasoline, oil-based paints, disinfectants, used motor oil, lawn fertilizer, pesticides and propane tanks. When not properly collected and disposed, these materials can cause harm to the local environment by contaminating Rhode Island’s waterways. For a full list of household hazardous waste materials, please visit www.rirrc.org/ecodepot.



To make an appointment for the collection or to view the entire Eco-Depot schedule, visit www.rirrc.org/ecodepot or call 401-942-1430 x241. Rhode Islanders may make an appointment for any Eco-Depot event that fits their schedule.

