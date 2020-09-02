💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today released newly updated data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.

The updated town and city data come on a day that RIDOH reports a total of 21,454 total positive cases, 1,041 associated fatalities, and 80 current hospitalizations.

Central Falls continues to lead Rhode Island with the percentage of people tested (33%) and the number of positive our of those who were tested (19%).

Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and to compare, a look at the numbers from the last six weeks.

A note on data from RIDOH: Does not include out of state residents or people with pending residence information. A count of zero indicates either zero cases or fewer than five cases. Counts of positive tests are obtained from electronic and other (e.g., fax) laboratory results reported to RIDOH. Counts of negative tests are obtained from electronic laboratory results reported to RIDOH. Does not include repeat positive and negative tests on the same person and, thus, does not reflect total testing volume by city/town.

Newport

Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762

Total number of people tested:

September 2: 5,072

August 26: 4,465

August 19: 4,173

Augusut 12: 3,918

August 5: 3,744

July 29: 3,420

July 22: 3,139

July 15: 2,926

July 3: 2,413

Percent of population tested:

September 2: 20%

August 26: 18%

August 19: 17%

August 12: 16%

August 5: 15%

July 29: 14%

July 22: 13%

July 15: 12%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

September 2: 146

August 26: 135

August 19: 132

August 12: 130

August 5: 125

July 29: 119

July 22: 114

July 15: 116

July 3: 103

Positive out of those who were tested:

September 2: 3%

August 26: 3%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 4%

Middletown

Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078

Total number of people tested:

September 2: 3,192

August 26: 3,031

August 19: 2,864

August 12: 2,717

August 5: 2,551

July 29: 2,369

July 22: 2,243

July 15: 2,074

July 3: 1,723

Percent of population tested:

September 2: 20%

August 26: 19%

August 19: 18%

August 12: 17%

August 5: 16%

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 11%

Number of people who tested positive:

September 2: 84

August 26: 82

August 19: 77

August 12: 77

August 5: 75

July 29: 70

July 22: 68

July 15: 69

July 3: 55

Positive out of those who were tested:

September 2: 3%

August 26: 3%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 3%

Portsmouth

Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418

Total number of people tested:

September 2: 2,994

August 26: 2,788

August 19: 2,583

August 12: 2,375

August 5: 2,272

July 29: 2,087

July 22: 1,979

July 15: 1,839

July 3: 1,503

Percent of population tested:

September 2: 17%

August 26: 16%

August 19: 15%

August 12: 14%

August 5: 13%

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 9%

Number of people who tested positive:

September 2: 73

August 26: 69

August 19: 65

August 12: 63

August 5: 61

July 29: 60

July 22: 58

July 15: 57

July 3: 53

Positive out of those who were tested:

September 2: 2%

August 26: 2%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 3%

July 22: 3%

July 15: 3%

July 3: 4%

Jamestown

Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496

Total number of people tested:

September 2: 1,249

August 26: 1,139

August 19: 1,049

August 12: 976

August 5: 924

July 29: 850

July 22: 775

July 15: 710

July 3: 572

Percent of population tested:

September 2: 23%

August 26: 21%

August 19: 19%

August 12: 18%

August 5: 17%

July 29: 15%

July 22: 14%

July 15: 13%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

September 2: 27

August 26: 25

August 19: 23

August 12: 21

August 5: 21

July 29: 19

July 22: 17

July 15: 17

July 3: 15

Positive out of those who were tested:

September 2: 2%

August 26: 2%

August 19: 2%

August 12: 2%

August 5: 2%

July 29: 2%

July 22: 2%

July 15: 2%

July 3: 3%

Tiverton

Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816

Total number of people tested:

September 2: 2,555

August 26: 2,350

August 19: 2,181

August 12: 2,088

August 5: 2,014

July 29: 1,884

July 22: 1,793

July 15: 1,706

July 3: 1,542

Percent of population tested:

September 2: 16%

August 26: 15%

August 19: 14%

August 12: 13%

August 5: 13%

July 29: 12%

July 22: 11%

July 15: 11%

July 3: 10%

Number of people who tested positive:

September 2: 111

August 26: 108

August 19: 99

August 12: 99

August 5: 99

July 29: 97

July 22: 93

July 15: 92

July 3: 91

Positive out of those who were tested:

September 2: 4%

August 26: 5%

August 19: 5%

August 12: 5%

August 5: 5%

July 29: 5%

July 22: 5%

July 15: 5%

July 3: 6%

Little Compton

Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505

Total number of people tested:

September 2: 622

August 26: 559

August 19: 494

August 12: 458

August 5: 437

July 29: 393

July 22: 362

July 15: 328

July 3: 264

Percent of population tested:

September 2: 18%

August 26: 16%

August 19: 14%

August 12: 13%

August 5: 12%

July 29: 11%

July 22: 10%

July 15: 9%

July 3: 8%

Number of people who tested positive:

September 2: 16

August 26: 15

August 19: 15

August 12: 15

August 5: 15

July 29: 15

July 22: 15

July 15: 14

July 3: 14

Positive out of those who were tested:

September 2: 3%

August 26: 3%

August 19: 3%

August 12: 3%

August 5: 3%

July 29: 4%

July 22: 4%

July 15: 4%

July 3: 5%

