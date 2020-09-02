💌 Love Newport? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter to get everything you need to know about Newport County, every day.
Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today released newly updated data on the number of people COVID-19 tested and the number of people with positive tests by city and town.
The updated town and city data come on a day that RIDOH reports a total of 21,454 total positive cases, 1,041 associated fatalities, and 80 current hospitalizations.
Central Falls continues to lead Rhode Island with the percentage of people tested (33%) and the number of positive our of those who were tested (19%).
Here’s how the new numbers breakdown for Newport County and to compare, a look at the numbers from the last six weeks.
A note on data from RIDOH: Does not include out of state residents or people with pending residence information. A count of zero indicates either zero cases or fewer than five cases. Counts of positive tests are obtained from electronic and other (e.g., fax) laboratory results reported to RIDOH. Counts of negative tests are obtained from electronic laboratory results reported to RIDOH. Does not include repeat positive and negative tests on the same person and, thus, does not reflect total testing volume by city/town.
Newport
Population estimate as of 2018: 24,762
Total number of people tested:
- September 2: 5,072
- August 26: 4,465
- August 19: 4,173
- Augusut 12: 3,918
- August 5: 3,744
- July 29: 3,420
- July 22: 3,139
- July 15: 2,926
- July 3: 2,413
Percent of population tested:
- September 2: 20%
- August 26: 18%
- August 19: 17%
- August 12: 16%
- August 5: 15%
- July 29: 14%
- July 22: 13%
- July 15: 12%
- July 3: 10%
Number of people who tested positive:
- September 2: 146
- August 26: 135
- August 19: 132
- August 12: 130
- August 5: 125
- July 29: 119
- July 22: 114
- July 15: 116
- July 3: 103
Positive out of those who were tested:
- September 2: 3%
- August 26: 3%
- August 19: 3%
- August 12: 3%
- August 5: 3%
- July 29: 3%
- July 22: 4%
- July 15: 4%
- July 3: 4%
Middletown
Population estimate as of 2018: 16,078
Total number of people tested:
- September 2: 3,192
- August 26: 3,031
- August 19: 2,864
- August 12: 2,717
- August 5: 2,551
- July 29: 2,369
- July 22: 2,243
- July 15: 2,074
- July 3: 1,723
Percent of population tested:
- September 2: 20%
- August 26: 19%
- August 19: 18%
- August 12: 17%
- August 5: 16%
- July 29: 15%
- July 22: 14%
- July 15: 13%
- July 3: 11%
Number of people who tested positive:
- September 2: 84
- August 26: 82
- August 19: 77
- August 12: 77
- August 5: 75
- July 29: 70
- July 22: 68
- July 15: 69
- July 3: 55
Positive out of those who were tested:
- September 2: 3%
- August 26: 3%
- August 19: 3%
- August 12: 3%
- August 5: 3%
- July 29: 3%
- July 22: 3%
- July 15: 3%
- July 3: 3%
Portsmouth
Population estimate as of 2018: 17,418
Total number of people tested:
- September 2: 2,994
- August 26: 2,788
- August 19: 2,583
- August 12: 2,375
- August 5: 2,272
- July 29: 2,087
- July 22: 1,979
- July 15: 1,839
- July 3: 1,503
Percent of population tested:
- September 2: 17%
- August 26: 16%
- August 19: 15%
- August 12: 14%
- August 5: 13%
- July 29: 12%
- July 22: 11%
- July 15: 11%
- July 3: 9%
Number of people who tested positive:
- September 2: 73
- August 26: 69
- August 19: 65
- August 12: 63
- August 5: 61
- July 29: 60
- July 22: 58
- July 15: 57
- July 3: 53
Positive out of those who were tested:
- September 2: 2%
- August 26: 2%
- August 19: 3%
- August 12: 3%
- August 5: 3%
- July 29: 3%
- July 22: 3%
- July 15: 3%
- July 3: 4%
Jamestown
Population estimate as of 2018: 5,496
Total number of people tested:
- September 2: 1,249
- August 26: 1,139
- August 19: 1,049
- August 12: 976
- August 5: 924
- July 29: 850
- July 22: 775
- July 15: 710
- July 3: 572
Percent of population tested:
- September 2: 23%
- August 26: 21%
- August 19: 19%
- August 12: 18%
- August 5: 17%
- July 29: 15%
- July 22: 14%
- July 15: 13%
- July 3: 10%
Number of people who tested positive:
- September 2: 27
- August 26: 25
- August 19: 23
- August 12: 21
- August 5: 21
- July 29: 19
- July 22: 17
- July 15: 17
- July 3: 15
Positive out of those who were tested:
- September 2: 2%
- August 26: 2%
- August 19: 2%
- August 12: 2%
- August 5: 2%
- July 29: 2%
- July 22: 2%
- July 15: 2%
- July 3: 3%
Tiverton
Population estimate as of 2018: 15,816
Total number of people tested:
- September 2: 2,555
- August 26: 2,350
- August 19: 2,181
- August 12: 2,088
- August 5: 2,014
- July 29: 1,884
- July 22: 1,793
- July 15: 1,706
- July 3: 1,542
Percent of population tested:
- September 2: 16%
- August 26: 15%
- August 19: 14%
- August 12: 13%
- August 5: 13%
- July 29: 12%
- July 22: 11%
- July 15: 11%
- July 3: 10%
Number of people who tested positive:
- September 2: 111
- August 26: 108
- August 19: 99
- August 12: 99
- August 5: 99
- July 29: 97
- July 22: 93
- July 15: 92
- July 3: 91
Positive out of those who were tested:
- September 2: 4%
- August 26: 5%
- August 19: 5%
- August 12: 5%
- August 5: 5%
- July 29: 5%
- July 22: 5%
- July 15: 5%
- July 3: 6%
Little Compton
Population estimate as of 2018: 3,505
Total number of people tested:
- September 2: 622
- August 26: 559
- August 19: 494
- August 12: 458
- August 5: 437
- July 29: 393
- July 22: 362
- July 15: 328
- July 3: 264
Percent of population tested:
- September 2: 18%
- August 26: 16%
- August 19: 14%
- August 12: 13%
- August 5: 12%
- July 29: 11%
- July 22: 10%
- July 15: 9%
- July 3: 8%
Number of people who tested positive:
- September 2: 16
- August 26: 15
- August 19: 15
- August 12: 15
- August 5: 15
- July 29: 15
- July 22: 15
- July 15: 14
- July 3: 14
Positive out of those who were tested:
- September 2: 3%
- August 26: 3%
- August 19: 3%
- August 12: 3%
- August 5: 3%
- July 29: 4%
- July 22: 4%
- July 15: 4%
- July 3: 5%
Data for Rhode Island
