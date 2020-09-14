Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

As we approach what promises to be among the most intriguing and important general elections in recent memory, WhatsUpNewp will be exploring races throughout Newport County and statewide. We will leave the presidential campaign to the major networks.

Already we have seen some upheaval in the primary election, where progressives defeated some incumbents, including some who hold major positions in the legislature.

Explore our 2020 Election Coverage here.

Just as intriguing are races for council and school committee from Jamestown to Little Compton.

As we did in the primary election, we will be providing stories, interviewing candidates via our videocasting, and posting surveys from candidates who responded to our request. If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please contact What’sUpNewp or Frank Prosnitz at frank.prosnitz@gmail.com.

We asked about political, professional and community background, about past accomplishments and issues the candidates hope to address during the next term.

We will accept your press releases, letters to the editor, op-ed pieces, all subject to review before printing.

COVID-19 has presented challenges for candidates. Our aim is to provide candidates with an opportunity to reach voters, including advertising, with the aim of providing voters with information that will help them decide on whom they will support on election day.

Email press releases, op-ed pieces, and letters to the editor to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or frank.prosnitz@gmail.com. For advertising information, contact Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.