RI music royalty hit the streets outside Askew Saturday night when Neal & the Vipers tore through a blues-rock set in front of around a hundred socially distant, but decidedly satisfied fans. The band was cookin’ on a chilly late summer evening, on the sidewalk on Chestnut Street, where sounds of screaming guitars usually spill out from inside the clubs.

The show was part of a growing movement to bring shows safely outdoors, and fans are responding. We were there to catch all the action – check out some great shots from WhatsUpNewp concert photographer Rick Farrell below. And click here for a list of upcoming shows at Askew, one of the states finest small clubs. (All photos: Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography)