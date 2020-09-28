Common Fence Music recently announced that they will present the legendary Jim Kweskin in a live stream concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 18. The event is free, and all tips go to the artists. A link to the online concert will be provided at commonfencemusic.org prior to show time.



Jim Kweskin is the founder of the legendary 1960s Jim Kweskin Jug Band which successfully transformed the sounds of pre-World War II rural music into a springboard for good-humored performances. No other group attained its unique blend of youthful energy and antiquarian expertise, tight musicianship, loose camaraderie, and infectious swing.

These days Jim is best known as a singer and bandleader, but he also created one of the bedrock guitar styles of the folk revival, adapting the ragtime-blues fingerpicking of artists like Mississippi John Hurt and Pink Anderson to the more complex chords of pop and jazz. He has maintained a remarkably consistent musical vision since his jug band days, continuing to explore traditional folk and blues with the sophisticated sensibility of a jazz musician, and jazz with the communal simplicity of a folk artist. Because of his vast repertoire and love of the music, Kweskin is recognized as one of the best interpreters of the great American songbook.

Kweskin’s latest release is 2020’s I Just Want to Be Horizontal, a 17 track recording featuring longtime

partner and dynamic vocalist and song stylist, Samoa Wilson.

This concert is sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts.



Common Fence Music is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission it is to celebrate and preserve diverse folk music traditions by creating community-based opportunities for cultural exchange.