By Tom Perrotti, on behalf of Common Fence Music.

This free community offering will run on Tuesday evenings in October from 6 to 7 pm, starting on October 6. The classes will be held privately via Zoom. See the Info/Register Button on the home page at www.commonfencemusic.org. Registration is limited. Send inquiries to Tom at commonfencemusic@yahoo.com.

The 4 class workshop is open to all levels of ability, of high school age and older. Enrollment will be limited to 30. Enrollees will be signed up on a first come, first served basis. A waiting list will be kept in case of cancellations.

Common Fence Music is collaborating with Looking Upward’s Creative Communities Collaborative to get the word out, and offer inclusive opportunities for all. Respond to the event link above. You will get a confirmation email. Tara Murphy will then be in contact via email with more details about the workshop.

Tara Murphy began exploring her heritage through African studies at Yale University. She was awarded a Yale fellowship to study traditional dance and drumming at the University of Legon in Ghana, West Africa, and has since studied closely with many African and Afro-Caribbean artists. Tara recognizes the practice of African dance and drumming as a tremendous force for healing, empowerment and community. Tara has been a long-term contributor to the Common Fence Music Connecting the Beats program, first with Cape Cod African Dance and Drum, and now Ammaya Dance and Drum.

This program, a feature of The Jedd Sullivan Memorial Series, is generously supported by Graham Sullivan and Family.

Creative Communities Collaborative is committed to serving the rich cultural diversity of our immediate neighborhood, city and state through a wide variety of affordable and free classes, events and programs. The Collaborative works together with other non-profits, local businesses, artists, talents, volunteers, schools, and interns to assist in broadening creative opportunities and making them accessible to all.



Common Fence Music is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission it is to celebrate and preserve diverse folk music traditions by creating community-based opportunities for cultural exchange.

For more information and/or to register, click here.