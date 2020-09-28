Hogan Associates today announced the September 10 sale of 32-36 Franklin Street in Newport for $975,000.

Paul Tobak of the Tobak Group at Hogan Associates represented the Buyer and Kate Leonard and Shari Dailey of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the Seller, according to Hogan Associates.

The property description states, “This mixed-use building with street level retail space and 4 apartments above has 4 coveted off-street parking spaces and frontage on 2 streets. It is located in the highly visible Historic Hill section of Newport with pedestrian traffic making it ideal for a wide range of small businesses. The 1542 sq. ft. of first floor office/retail space was utilized by the previous owner and is currently available for lease”.

“I was happy to represent the Buyer in acquiring this unique property in a general business zone” said Paul Tobak, Broker Associate in a statement. “It was an exceptional opportunity that was not yet on the market and has great potential.”