The Restore RI Grant Program is still open for applications, meaning funds are still available for business owners.

Most small businesses are eligible for grants of $2,500 to $15,000 and are strongly encouraged to apply. The following table shows the maximum grant amount a business may receive based on revenue loss, number of employees, and whether it operates in a severely impacted industry:

To learn more about this program and its application process, go to: www.newportchamber.com/restore-ri-grant.

Questions? Email: Kate@newportchamber.com.