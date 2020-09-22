The Boston Local Music Festival (BLMF) has announced its lineup as the festival moves online for its second year. The BLMF will feature nearly two dozen local artists performing an eclectic mix of music September 26 + 27 from noon to 10:00 PM. The entire festival will be streamed through the Boston Local Music Festival’s Facebook and YouTube channels. There is no cost to view the stream, but viewers are asked to make a contribution to help insure the music festival can return in 2021.

Performers include Planet Mercury, Sky & Korn, We Demand Parachutes, Amir Max and more than a dozen other Boston bands.

The bands will be performing live from a variety of locations around the greater Boston area including the Midway Cafe in Jamaica Plain, The Jungle in Somerville, and Audio Chemists in Charlestown.

“We couldn’t gather in person this year, but we still wanted to showcase the incredible musical talent that Boston has to offer,” said Jen Matson, creator of the Boston Local Music Festival. “It has been a tough year for musicians, but small independent businesses like Midway Cafe, The Jungle and Audio Chemists are doing their best to support all artists as we navigate this pandemic together.”

Launched in 2019, the Boston Local Music Festival evolved out of the annual Boston Arts Festival, as the number of musicians interested in performing grew too large for one event. This year, fans will be able to purchase Boston Local Music Festival t-shirts with the entire lineup. Proceeds from the sale will help the festival return, in person, next year.