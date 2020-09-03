💌 Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Rhode Island? Sign up for our free What’s Up Newp email newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there!

Hogan Associates today announced the September 3 sale of Unit A6 at Bonniecrest in Newport for $1,380,000, the first time the property has changed ownership since the 1990s.

Paul Tobak and Norann Warner of the Tobak Group at Hogan Associates represented the Sellers and Kate Greenman and Michelle Kirby of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the Buyers, according to Hogan Associates.

“This was the model unit owned by the developer Abraham Gosman and the first time offered since originally purchased more than 30 years ago,” said the listing agent, Paul Tobak in a press release. “Not only are the water views spectacular, but the 12-acre site still reflects the original 1913 Fredrick Law Olmsted landscape design,” added Norann Warner.

- Advertisement -

The spacious 2,750 s.f., ground floor end unit has sweeping views of Newport Harbor and Brenton’s Cove and is conveniently located near the pool and tennis courts. Among Newport’s most historic and admired harborside properties, Bonniecrest is perched on a hill with gently rolling terrain. The private gated complex is anchored by a manor house designed by renowned architect John Russel Pope.

Hogan Associates has participated in 2 of the 3 sales at Bonniecrest in the last 90 days.