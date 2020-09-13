Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

After an unexpected delay of more than five months caused by the pandemic, the Preservation Society of Newport County has announced the opening of Becoming Vanderbilt: An Exhibition at Rosecliff to the public.

A tribute to the lives and accomplishments of four extraordinary women – Alice Vanderbilt, Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan – this exhibition examines how they impacted their world through philanthropy, patronage, advocacy and benevolence.

“In a year when we have all faced difficult challenges, we are proud to be able to open this exhibition to the public,” CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said in a statement. “It’s inspiring to see how each of these four women led by example, supporting specific causes and raising awareness about important issues.”

- Advertisement -

This exhibition is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1-6 p.m., except for the weekend of the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Sept. 17-20. Rosecliff will not be open for tours; admission is to the second-floor exhibition galleries only. For tickets and more information, go to www.newportmansions.org/exhibitions.