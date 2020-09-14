Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

BankNewport announced today that Wendy Kagan, Executive Vice President and Director of Employee and Community Engagement, has been recognized by Banking New England as one of the “Leading Women in Banking” in 2020.

Kagan, a resident of Newport, is one of 13 honorees, who were nominated by readers.

“To be recognized alongside so many accomplished and dedicated women in the banking industry is an incredible honor,” said Wendy Kagan, Executive Vice President, Director of Employee and Community Engagement at BankNewport in a provided statement. “For 20 years, I’ve committed myself to the Bank’s mission, continuously working to be the most authentic leader that I can be. I have been blessed to be surrounded by many incredible women, both professionally and personally, who have inspired me along the way, and I can only hope that I can do the same for those who come after me.”

Kagan transitioned to a human resources role in the banking industry from her prior career in marketing and merchandising in the apparel industry. In her current position as BankNewport’s Executive Vice President and Director of Employee and Community Engagement, she is responsible for the management of the human resources, community relations and marketing functions for the bank and its affiliates. Kagan completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and received her master’s degree from Northeastern University.

With its “New England Women in Banking” initiative, Banking New England seeks to honor the growing impact that women are having on the banking industry. The special feature shines a light on the many trailblazers who are leading the way for others in this once male-dominated industry.