BankNewport today announced that Kate Sanderson- Upham has been promoted to Vice President, Branch Sales Manager for the East Greenwich branch located at 1000 Division Street. In her position, Kate is responsible for branch operations, customer service, and team development.

“We are proud to announce Kate’s promotion to Vice President,” said Amy Riccitelli, BankNewport Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Sales in a statement. “She has been a wonderful asset to our branch, providing a high level of service to our customers and meaningful leadership to the branch team.”

Kate has been a member of the BankNewport team since 2011, when she began as a bank teller before being named as a customer service representative. Most recently, she served as Assistant Vice President, Branch Sales Manager at the same branch location.

- Advertisement -

Kate serves as secretary for the Board of Directors of the East Greenwich Rotary and is a member of the Board of Directors for Aquidneck Community Table. A native of Portsmouth, RI, she currently resides in Newport.