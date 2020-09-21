RI based author/musician/storyteller Greg Lato will present a special socially distanced musical storytime Friday featuring his children’s book TRY and music from his new award winning, top 15 iTunes charting children’s album Create My Own World.

CREATE MY OWN WORLD has won a 2020 ‘CD of the Year’ Creative Child Award and is a Winner of a 2020 Family Choice Award! The Family Choice Awards recognize the best in children and parenting products.

This event will be held at the Garden City Gazebo Friday, September 25 at 10:30AM. Singing and dancing is encouraged! Please bring your masks!



More about Greg Lato: Award-winning pop musician and songwriter Greg Lato adds to his impressive body of work with his first children’s album, Create My Own World, featuring two-time Grammy winning children’s entertainer Bill Harley as special guest.

Create My Own World presents a fun and inspiring soundscape in these challenging times through music as relatable to kids as it is nostalgic to parents. With its songs about imagination, creativity, exploration, kindness, and family, Create My Own World helps kids look beyond a life of quarantine and distance learning to a future when they will truly be able to create their world anew.