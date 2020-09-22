Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced a $15,000 Challenge Match from an anonymous donor to help conserve a 5.49-acre property in Middletown.

The parcel is off of Green End Avenue and abuts the southwestern corner of Sweet Berry Farm, which uses the land to grow strawberries and pumpkins for their farm stand.

“This high priority property has important conservation values,” said Charles Allott, ALT’s Executive Director in a statement. “It is prime agricultural farmland and has been farmed continuously since 1939. It is located within the Maidford River/Paradise Brook watershed, which means its conservation will help protect two of the reservoirs that provide drinking water for all of Aquidneck Island.”

The land abuts Sweet Berry Farm, which has 84 acres of land under conservation easement with ALT. It was previously owned by long-time Aquidneck Island resident Roseanne (Rodie) Siegler. It is home to many bird species and will expand the 1,260 acres of land known as the Sakonnet Greenway habitat corridor.

“This property could be converted into four house lots,” said Allot. “We believe that its permanent conservation will benefit every Islander since we rely on our reservoirs for clean drinking water. Local agriculture benefits all of us as well, by providing fresh food, wildlife habitat, and scenic vistas. We are grateful to our anonymous donors for encouraging our community to save this property with their challenge gift.”

ALT has raised just over $137,000 of the $268,860 need to permanently conserve the parcel.