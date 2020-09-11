Sign up for What’s Up Newp’s free email newsletters, we’ll make sure that you never miss a headline!

Newport, RI – On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what houses on Aquidneck Island you can tour this weekend, September 11 -13. Good luck!

Aquidneck Island Open Houses on What's Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage, and lifestyle company at the bottom of this story.

Newport

1 Harvard Street | $550,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,500 sq. ft

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

66 Girard Avenue #207 | $210,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,181 sq ft.

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm

569 Spring Street #3 | $425,000 | 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,190 sq ft.

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm

Middletown

25 Clayton Street | $400,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,665 sq. ft.

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 4 pm

164 Boulevard | $395,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths, 1,332 sq. ft.

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

Portsmouth

380 Indian Avenue | $950,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths, 3,025 sq ft.

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

85 West Passage Drive | $739,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths, 2,663 sq ft.

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

20 Wentworth Terrace | $525,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths, 1,625 sq ft.

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm

55 Foxboro Avenue | $344,000 | 3 beds, 1 baths, 1,020 sq ft.

Open House on Sunday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm

93 Mason Avenue | $228,900 | 2 beds, 1 baths, 955 sq ft.

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm

76 Stony Brook Lane | $592,000 | 2 beds, 3.1 baths, 2,633 sq ft

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm

32 Valley Lane | $295,000 | 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,101 sq. ft.

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm

