Middletown, RI – AmpSurf will hold its 4th annual adaptive surfing clinic at Second Beach with events on September 11 – 13th 2020.

AmpSurf will kick off the weekend with a 9-11 memorial paddle out at Surfer’s End at 6 pm on Friday. The surf clinic will look a little different this year because of precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The most notable changes will be an earlier start time and spreading out the clinic over two days. The earlier start time is to avoid normal beach crowds and the two-day event allows 24 people to surf while keeping the group size at 15 or less. Mini adaptive surf therapy clinics will start at 6 and 8:30 AM both Saturday and Sunday.

AmpSurf clinics are free for anyone with any kind of disability, but a $50 refundable deposit is required to reserve a spot. There are still a few spots open. Anyone interested in participating must register at ampsurf.org. No beach registrations will be allowed.

AmpSurf™ is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2003 in California. Today AmpSurf has operations in California, New England, New York, and Oregon with the goal of encouraging injured veterans, adults and children living with disabilities to focus on their abilities through adaptive surfing therapy. AmpSurf clinics provide a great opportunity for both participants and volunteers to come together and feel the joy and healing of the ocean and the therapeutic effects of adaptive surfing.

Local Sponsors include:

Island Surf and Sport Custom House Coffee Aquidneck Pizza University Orthopedics First Command Sweet Berry Farms Del’s Lemonade Newport Insurance VFW Post 9404 OceanPointe Church SoCo Cycle RI