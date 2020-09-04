💌 Howdy! Want to keep up with what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County or another area of Rhode Island? Sign up for our free email newsletters, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s up out there! 💌

An special album to benefit a beloved music venue in Providence has just been released. The Parlour has hosted national touring artists and local acts in recent years, while supporting numerous emerging bands and holding frequent fundraisers. “Everyone’s Welcome – A Benefit Compilation For The Parlour” is now available on Bandcamp here.

The album is a special collection of tunes ranging from hip-hop to rock, ghost-folk to jazz. It features songs from some of RI’s best indie musicians, including Chachi Carvalho, John Farone, Consuelo’s Revenge and Barn Burning. If you’re just getting into local music, its a excellent introduction to 20+ artists. You can also support The Parlour by donating to their GoFundMe campaign here.

We’ll continue to post stories regularly about ways to support local businesses who are struggling during these times. Let us know if you have any unique programming scheduled and we’ll do our best to help get the word out.