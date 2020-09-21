The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Newport City Council at its regular meeting to be held on September 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337

Passcode: 084128

https://zoom.us/j/97895088337

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING

SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the Council Meetings held August 12, 2020 (Approve)

Minutes

b. Special Events:

1) Bowen’s Wharf Co., d/b/a Autumn Leaves Music Series @ Bowen’s Wharf; October 1-31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Autumn Leaves

2) Island Moving Company, d/b/a Island Moving Company “Out of the Ruin” film, Cardines Field; October 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Rain date- October 3, 2020)

Out of the Ruin

3) Rev. Canon Timothy Watt, d/b/a Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch, One Queen Anne Square; October 16-31, Monday- Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch

c. Holiday Selling License Renewals:

1) Heaven on Earth, LLC, d/b/a Heaven on Earth, LLC, 431 Thames St.

Heaven on Earth

2) Natural Creations, LLC, d/b/a Natural Creations, 540 Thames St.

Natural Creations

3) United Oil Paintings, Inc., d/b/a Seaside Art Gallery, 134 Thames St.

Seaside Art Gallery

d. Communication from VHB, re: Post-Site Investigation Public Notice, Reconstruction of Pell Bridge Approach and Shared Use Path, Route 138, J.T. Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and Halsey Street, Newport, Rhode Island RIDEM File No. SR-22-1875/SR-22-1944

VHB

e. Communication from Patricia Reynolds, Director of Planning and Economic Development, re: North End Urban Plan (Receive and Refer to the Planning Board)

NEUP LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2020 Annual Entertainment License, Renewal, Class A and B (Indoors and Outdoors), Salvation Caf?, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Caf?, 140 Broadway from 10:00 a.m. through midnight

Salvation Cafe

3. Victualing License, New, MMKJR, Inc., d/b/a A-1 Pizza, 306 Broadway

A-1 Pizza

4. Entertainment License, Expansion, Class A (Indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, d/b/a Newport Blues Café, 286 Thames St., holder of a Class A indoor license- Requesting removal of the condition requiring doors and windows to remain closed during entertainment (Hearing)

Newport Blues Cafe

5. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments RESOLUTIONS

6. Easton’s Beach Parking for City of Newport Residents– K. Leonard

Easton’s Beach

7. Authorizing the Purchase and Sale Agreement between the Ballard Family, the Aquidneck Land Trust and the City of Newport for Assessor’s Plat 41, Lot 389, granting Conservation Easements on Assessor’s Plat 41, Lots 389 and 390 and creating the Carol C. Ballard Park and Wildlife Preserve”

Ballard Park COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

8. Communication from the Newport Prevention Coalition, re: Requesting a $28,000 appropriation from the City of Newport to cover the local cost share of the City’s Student Assistance Counselors for FY2021

NPC COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

9. COVID 19 Status update

ADJOURN

