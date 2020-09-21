The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Newport City Council at its regular meeting to be held on September 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing: 1-888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 978 9508 8337 Passcode: 084128 https://zoom.us/j/97895088337
CITY OF NEWPORT DOCKET OF THE COUNCIL MEETING SEPTEMBER 23, 2020
Suggested Action: CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.
1.
CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)
a.
Minutes of the Council Meetings held August 12, 2020 (Approve)
Communication from VHB, re: Post-Site Investigation Public Notice, Reconstruction of Pell Bridge Approach and Shared Use Path, Route 138, J.T. Connell Highway, Admiral Kalbfus Road and Halsey Street, Newport, Rhode Island RIDEM File No. SR-22-1875/SR-22-1944
Entertainment License, Expansion, Class A (Indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, d/b/a Newport Blues Café, 286 Thames St., holder of a Class A indoor license- Requesting removal of the condition requiring doors and windows to remain closed during entertainment (Hearing)
Authorizing the Purchase and Sale Agreement between the Ballard Family, the Aquidneck Land Trust and the City of Newport for Assessor’s Plat 41, Lot 389, granting Conservation Easements on Assessor’s Plat 41, Lots 389 and 390 and creating the Carol C. Ballard Park and Wildlife Preserve”
Communication from the Newport Prevention Coalition, re: Requesting a $28,000 appropriation from the City of Newport to cover the local cost share of the City’s Student Assistance Counselors for FY2021
Suggested Action: – (9/16/20) The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Docket of the Special Council Meeting September 23, 2020 Page 2
Help power our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 General Election, and your community.
If you value the news and information What’s Up Newp provides, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter today. You’ll enjoy reading What’s Up Newp, even more, knowing you help make what we do possible.